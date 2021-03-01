x
Police: Man, shot injured in Del Mar Avenue shooting

Metro Police officers said they found the victim in the 2800 block around 5 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in southern Jefferson County. 

Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 2800 block of De Mel Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday after the reported shooting.

Officers located a man that had been shot.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

