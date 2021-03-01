Police: Man, shot injured in Del Mar Avenue shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in southern Jefferson County.
Metro Police Third Division officers responded to the 2800 block of De Mel Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday after the reported shooting.
Officers located a man that had been shot.
He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.