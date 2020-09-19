Police: Man shot in South Louisville

According to a release, police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of M Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Saturday afternoon in South Louisville according to Louisville Metro Police.

According to a release, police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of M Street.

Once on scene officers located a man believed to be in his twenties, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.