LOUSIVILLE, KY -- The Homicide Unit of Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening. A man in his 30s was shot at least one time while in the 300 block of South 38th St. at around 8:44 p.m.

Police were called to the scene but before they arrived, LMPD said the victim was already being transported to the University of Louisville hospital. He survived and police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

