Police investigating after man shot, injured in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police were dispatched on a report of a shooting victim arriving at UofL Hospital by private means, according to an LMPD news release.
Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and being treated by hospital staff, officials say.
Officers believe the man was shot in the Nellie Bly Drive area.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.
