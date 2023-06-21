Police investigating after man shot, injured in Newburg

Police found a man at the hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night. They believe he was shot in the Nellie Bly Drive area of Newburg.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police were dispatched on a report of a shooting victim arriving at UofL Hospital by private means, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and being treated by hospital staff, officials say.

Officers believe the man was shot in the Nellie Bly Drive area.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

