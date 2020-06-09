LMPD investigating shooting on Fust Ave.

A man was shot around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.

According to Alicia Smiley with LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Fust Ave. around 11 p.m. on Sept. 5. Fust Avenue is north of Shively and south of Algonquin.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and there are no suspects at this time. If anyone has information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

