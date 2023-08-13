x
Man shot in the arm in Fern Creek neighborhood, police investigating

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm early Saturday morning. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 7300 block of Fieldstone Way around 12 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, whose identity remains unknown, that had been shot in the arm. 

He was taken to UofL Hospital and police said he's expected to survive. 

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. 

There are no known suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD, or utilize their crime tip portal here

