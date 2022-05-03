LMPD: Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Okolona

Police said a check of a suspicious vehicle near Markwell Lane and Markwell Court has turned into a homicide investigation after a man's body was found Sunday.

Metro Police said a Seventh Division officer went to check on that vehicle at the intersection of Markwell Lane and Markwell Court around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The officer found a man believed to be in his 20’s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other information was made available and police do not have any suspects.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

