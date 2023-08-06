Louisville police searching for suspect after man shot in California neighborhood

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital where he's being treated.

Authorities say the victim was alert, conscious and talking at the time he was transported to the hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.