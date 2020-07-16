Man seriously injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Parkland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 28th Street and Grand Avenue just before midnight on July 15. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to the hospital and police said he was in serious condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. They are still looking for suspects.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
