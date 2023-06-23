Man hospitalized after shooting at Mid City Mall parking lot, police say

A man was shot on Bardstown Road early Friday morning. Police are currently working to locate any suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the man was shot while in the parking lot of Mid City Mall.

The man was alert, conscious and talking while he was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation. No suspects have been located as of 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or use LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.