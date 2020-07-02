LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five years, that's the sentence handed down to Monty Janes Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in May 2017.

Janes pled guilty in May 2019, but sentencing was suspended until January 2020 so he could retire from the military and receive benefits.

After sentencing, Micheal Steven Tungate's family and attorney are claiming there's collusion between the state and defense attorney.

RELATED: Mother urges sober driving after son's tragic death

"My son, Michael, doesn't get to make that decision," said Ramona Pennington, Tungate's mother. "I will be without him. Whether he's waiting for me in heaven or not,he'll never be with me on earth again."

She made an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing as the man responsible for her son's death received a five year sentence.

"Somebody made a huge mistake and it took my sons life," Pennington said.

After the sentencing wrapped up and Janes had left the courtroom, an attorney representing Tungate's family said he thinks this case was flawed.

"This is one of the lightest sentences I've ever seen in this kind of case," said Dave Bullock. "We are just incredibly disappointed with the entire process. We didn't get justice here today, maybe a little bit of closure, but we are hopeful this kind of situation won't happen to the next family."

Bullock went on to say the Commonwealth's attorney and the defense attorney were close friends, attending each other's weddings and living together in college, adding he think the two worked together in favor of Janes.

When asked about the connection, the Director of Communications for Tom Wine's office, Jeff Cooke, quickly shot down any wrongdoing.

"When we go into that courtroom, we put our professional hat on and we do our job that we're paid to do for the people of Kentucky," Cooke said. "We do that seriously and professionally, and just the fact that you knew the defense attorney, which I know most everyone I try a case with, doesn't mean we can't do the job right."

More from WHAS11:

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.











