Kentucky man sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for armed carjacking

Joshua Logsdon is sentenced to 190 months in prison after a 2019 carjacking in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A Sonora, Kentucky man is sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for an armed carjacking in Elizabethtown in February 2019.

Joshua Logsdon fled Elizabethtown Police officers who attempted to stop a vehicle as they conducted a drug investigation with Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Logsdon, who was armed, went to a nearby residence and stole a vehicle by force. An ATF agent said Logsdon pointed his gun at the vehicle's owner and fired at them as they tried to escape.

Logsdon then drove the stolen vehicle toward officers who responded to the scene, causing the officers to fire their weapons. Logsdon continued driving at a high speed, and officers from multiple agencies chased him until the vehicle crashed in a field in Sonora.

In October 2020, Logsdon pleaded guilty to carjacking, use and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime and being a felon is possession of a firearms in federal court.

Logsdon is sentenced to 190 months in prison without the possibility of parole. Following his prison sentence, Logsdon will be under supervised release for five years.

