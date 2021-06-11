MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — A man who vandalized a Monroe County church back in September 2019 will be on probation until December 2022.
Tyler Price was caught on camera defacing the exterior of Old Dutch Church in Ellettsville. After a plea deal, Price will serve probation until December 2022 for criminal mischief.
Price and another man, Gregory Silvey, painted offensive, vulgar and racist messages on the church. Silvey took a plea deal last year.
