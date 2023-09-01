Man sentenced to 40 years in prison after 2021 murder of minor

Bryan Bruce III admitted that he intentionally shot a minor several times causing him to die.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he shot a man to death in the St. Dennis neighborhood in 2021.

Bryan Bruce III admitted that on July 3, 2021 he intentionally shot a minor several times causing him to die.

Authorities said on or about June 20, 2021, Bruce fired a weapon at Geoffrey Brewer, putting Brewer and three others at "substantial risk" of death or serious physical injury.

Police said Bruce was seen on surveillance video driving up to Brewer on Clarion Court and Rockford Lane, shooting him as he walked down the street.

They said Bruce then got out of his vehicle and continued to shoot Brewer multiple times as he laid on the ground.

On Friday, Bruce plead guilty to murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

He will serve 40 years in prison without the chance for probation, prosecutors said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.cm, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.