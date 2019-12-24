COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 65-year-old Colorado man is jailed after witnesses say he robbed a bank in Colorado Springs, walked outside and threw money out of the bag and then said ‘Merry Christmas.’ He then walked to the coffee shop next door and sat down and waited for the police.

Dion Pascale told KKTV that bystanders picked the money up and gave it back to the bank teller. Police say thousands of dollars are still missing.

The man is jailed on $10,000 bail and a court date is set for Thursday.

