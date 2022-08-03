Man pleads guilty to driving truck into Metro Corrections last July

As part of the deal, the wanton endangerment charges Michael Perez faced were thrown out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from WHAS11's original reporting of the incident July 14, 2021.

The man who crashed his truck into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in July 2021 has now pleaded guilty.

Michael Perez pleaded guilty to criminal mischief Wednesday for the crash.

As part of the deal, the wanton endangerment charges he faced were thrown out.

His sentencing is set for a year from now.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the wanton endangerment and criminal mischief charges.

The phrase "Patria y Vida" was spray-painted on multiple parts of the truck. "Patria y Vida," which directly translates to "homeland and life," is a viral song from a group of Afro-Cuban reggaeton and hip-hop performers in Miami. NPR has said the song is an anthem for protesters challenging Cuban government.

Luis David Fuentes of El Kentubano said the current Cuban movement shouldn't be related to the crash incident.

LMPD never revealed what they believe Perez's motive was, only that the incident appeared to be isolated and intentional.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.