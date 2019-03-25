LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WAHS11) -- On the same day his trial was set to begin, a Louisville man pleaded guilty to shooting an LMPD officer.

Investigators said Jacquan Crowley shot and injured Officer Kyle Carroll in June of 2016 while Carroll was trying to arrest him.

Crowley has pleaded guilty to several charges including criminal attempt murder and fleeing and evading police.

He will serve 18 years in prison. That sentence begins immediately.

