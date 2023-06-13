Man pleads guilty in 2020 murder of step-father, attempted murder of mother

As part of the plea, Ben Sandusky was sentenced to 27 years without the possibility of parole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has taken a plea deal in the 2020 murder of his step-father and attempted murder of his mother.

The commonwealth's attorney says Ben Sandusky pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the case.

The crime happened at the family's Lake Forest home in October 2020.

As part of the plea, Sandusky admitted to stabbing and shooting his step-father, Arthur Brown, following an argument.

Prosecutors say he also tried to shoot his mother, but no bullet fired from the gun.

As part of the plea, Sandusky was sentenced to 27 years without the possibility of parole.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.