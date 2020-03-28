LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of shooting an LMPD sergeant was released from jail and has been placed on home incarceration.

Court documents show Judge Olu Stevens released Kenneth Walker on March 26.

Walker is charged with attempted murder of a police officer after investigators say he shot a sergeant in the leg while officers were trying to serve a warrant in South Louisville. Officers fired back.

Breonna Taylor was found shot in the home and later died. Her family told WHAS11 that Walker fired at police in self-defense.

In a statement on social media, the FOP president criticized the decision, saying Judge Stevens' actions places our community at risk of further violence. He said home incarceration was not designed for the most violent offenders.

