LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The man accused of trying to have sex with underage girls overseas faced a judge on March 1.

Shaun Dickson is charged with possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distributing child pornography.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Dickson was on house arrest for the exact same charges. Here is video from his arraignment in 2017, for those charges.

Investigators said Dickson was pretending to be an 11-year old girl on Instagram. They believe he used the account to talk with other underage girls in Australia.

They said he was asking them to send nude photos.

Dickson's bond is set at $250,000. His next court date is March 11.

