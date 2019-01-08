LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said that a man killed his grandfather early Thursday morning in Louisville.

According to LMPD, officers went to a home in the 200 block of Tex Avenue, which is in the Fairdale neighborhood, around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the porch who had been stabbed more than once. He died at the scene.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the man was killed by his grandson, who attacked him with a hatchet during a fight. The suspect is now in custody with charges pending.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

