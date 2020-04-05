LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a report of a Shot Spotter run around 11:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot and killed.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made and police are still looking for suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-5673.

