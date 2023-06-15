LMPD: Man killed in shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after police found a man who had been shot and killed in the 4700 block of South 3rd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of South 3rd Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.