LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in Fern Creek Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting on Shibley Avenue where they located a man who had been shot. The victim died at the scene.

"We're just fact finding," LMPD Spokesperson Ofc. Beth Ruoff said,"Detectives are just canvassing in the area to find if anyone saw anything or knows anything at this point."

Police believe the victim was a resident of the area. His name has not been released.

So far, police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD and may remain anonymous.

