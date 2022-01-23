Owner of a stolen trailer pursues alleged thieves, is shot and killed, police investigating

Bullitt County police say the suspects crashed a 1999 white Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Casey County on Jan. 17.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole a black trailer and killed the man who owned it.

According to a Facebook post, a deputy sheriff found Kevin Watts shot in his vehicle at the intersection of Woodsdale Road and Cedar Grove Road.

Police said Watts was pursuing the suspects who were driving a 1999 white Dodge Ram with the trailer attached. Their vehicle crashed into a tree and Watts slid off the road, hitting the trailer.

The Facebook post said that EMS was called and aid was given until EMS arrived, but police say Watts succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the white Dodge Ram the suspects were driving had been reported stolen out of Casey County on Jan. 17. It also had tags that were reported stolen out of Jefferson County on Jan. 12.

Police are asking for residents in the surrounding counties to be on alert and keep their vehicles secure.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. They would also have injuries consistent with that of a significant head-on collision.

If you know anything that can help in the search for the two men or, if you've seen an out-of-place 1999 white Dodge Ram truck in the past week, police are asking that you call 502-543-2514.

