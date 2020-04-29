LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting on 3rd Street Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have not identified any suspects.

