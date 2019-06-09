LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know this man? According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, he's a "bad dude" and they're hoping to get his identification.

According to police, the man is accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint in the 1600 block of S. 30th Street on August 23. The man, along with another suspect, stole the victim's ATM card and drove him to the U.S. Bank at 4021 Dixie Highway in Shively.

The suspect forced the victim to give up his PIN number and pulled money out of his account. The victim was later let go and was not injured during the robbery.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

