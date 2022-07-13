x
Man, juvenile hurt in Newburg shooting

The shooting sent both victims to the hospital early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Rural Way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting in Newburg.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Rural Way. At the scene, police found an adult man and a juvenile male shot. Police said the juvenile is in his teens.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, according to police. LMPD said the juvenile was taken to Norton Children's for injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD or leave a tip in the online portal.

