LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a southwest Louisville business with a gunshot wound.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 4800 block of Cane Run Road just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say they learned the victim had been in some type of dispute when he sustained a gunshot wound while in his vehicle.

He then drove to the Dollar Tree location where police were called.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

