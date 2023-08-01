x
Man injured after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, police say

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is injured after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Greenwood Road around 12:30 a.m. 

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Officers rendered First Aid until EMS could arrive. LMPD said the victim was taken by EMS to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive. 

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation. 

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here

