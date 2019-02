LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is recovering after a shooting in South Louisville early Sunday.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Taylor Boulevard before 4:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at that location, they found a man in his 30’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.