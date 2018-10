LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Tuesday.

Metro Police responded to a home in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard around 10 p.m.

According to police, a man received a gunshot wound while inside his home.

He was transported to University Hospital alert and conscious. His condition is unknown.

Police have not made any arrests or have suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

