LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a late night shooting in south Louisville.

Metro Police say Fourth Division officers responded to St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 1 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

According to their investigation, the victim told police he walked to the rear of a building in the 3400 block of Georgetown Circle when two people approached him wearing a mask. That’s when he told officers he ran and the suspects began firing shots at him.

That victim was apparently hit multiple times and police say he is expected to be okay.

Information of possible suspects was not made available.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

