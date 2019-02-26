LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot late Tuesday night.

According to police, 2nd Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Broadway near the Short's Food Mart around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

RELATED: 1 shot outside nightclub in Russell neighborhood

LMPD Major Crimes is investigating and there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.