LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the Smoketown neighborhood Sunday.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 700 block of Lampton Street just after 6 p.m.

The man, who police say is in his 20’s, was conscious and alert while being transported to University Hospital.

Police say it’s unclear if the man was a resident of that area.

Police do not have any suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

