LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road around 4 p.m. Monday.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
