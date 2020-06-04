LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

