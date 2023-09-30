Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Louisville, police investigating

The victim arrived by "private means" to Norton Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Louisville.

Around 4:20 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting victim, a man whose identity means unknown, that had arrived by "private means" to Norton Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at the hospital and were advised of the situation.

EMS was called and transferred the man to UofL Hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.

During the course of the investigation, LMPD said information was gathered that this shooting may have happened in the area of Dixie and Lee Streets.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

