Man injured in early morning shooting on Baxter Avenue, LMPD investigating

THE LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in an early morning shooting on Baxter Avenue on Sunday. 

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 3 a.m. 

When officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. 

He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive. 

THE LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no known suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. 

