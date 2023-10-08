Man injured in early morning shooting on Baxter Avenue, LMPD investigating

THE LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in an early morning shooting on Baxter Avenue on Sunday.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

THE LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

