Man injured in early morning shooting on Baxter Avenue, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in an early morning shooting on Baxter Avenue on Sunday.
Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a call in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 3 a.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot.
He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.
THE LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.