LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was injured following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Algonquin Parkway and Winkler Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.