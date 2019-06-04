FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting, according to police.

New Albany police officers were sent to a home on South Bohannon Lane for a welfare check on a man they believed was in distress.

Police say at some point, the man began shooting at officers. The officers returned fire and one officer hit the person who was then transported to University Hospital in Louisville. His condition is unknown.

Police say none of the officers were harmed in the shooting.

Chief Todd Bailey says at this time it appears all officers acted appropriately.

The identity of the man is not yet known.