MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. — A nearly 19-year-old sexual assault cold case is now solved thanks to the testing of backlogged rape kits.

Jason Todd Langston of Louisville was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on counts including rape and kidnapping.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said this is the second indictment against Langston who is also charged in the 2005 sexual assault of a minor. Testing of a backlogged kit led police to Langston in that case as well.

