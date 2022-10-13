Man indicted on charge of alleged murder for shooting at Long Shots Bar

According to a media release, Anthony Taylor has been indicted on a charge of one count of murder and one count of assault.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury returned an indictment against Anthony Taylor on Oct. 11, charging him with one count of alleged murder and one count of alleged assault, according to a media release.

The release stated the indicted charges are reportedly in connection to the shooting on Feb. 20 at Long Shot Bar, that left Anthony Knott dead and Dionte Woods injured.

The case has been assigned to Division 9 of Jefferson Circuit Court.

Taylor was arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 13.

He has a pre-trial conference set on Dec. 5 at noon.

