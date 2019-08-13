LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is serious condition after being shot in South Louisville on Monday.

Police say the incident happened in the 1100 block of Longfield Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

When Fourth Division officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say there are no suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.