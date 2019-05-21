One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 3800 block of Oboe Dr. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is believed to have happened inside a residence, but it is not clear if the victim lived there.

There are currently no suspects. If you have any information in this case, call 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

