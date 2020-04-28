LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police were called to the scene in the 1300 block of S. 20th St around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police at 574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip.

