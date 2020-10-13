x
KSP: Man impersonated officer, threw chemicals in Kentucky driver's face

George Barton was arrested on charges of assault, impersonating a peace officer and improper use of blue lights, among other counts, Kentucky State Police said.

Kentucky State Police say a man accused of impersonating an officer to pull a woman over and throw chemicals in her face has been arrested.

The agency says troopers took 47-year-old George Barton into custody early Sunday on charges of assault, impersonating a peace officer and improper use of blue lights, among other counts.

Investigators say Barton emergency lights to pull a driver over outside of Columbia late on a September night. He is accused of then throwing what is suspected to be ammonia in her face. 

The woman was able to escape. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him. 

