LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man found dead in a car in the Crescent Hill neighborhood has been identified.

Louisville Metro Police say they were called to the scene at Grinstead Dr. and S. Bayly Ave.on April 23 just after 9:30 p.m. Police believe the victim's death was a result of foul play.

The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner says 19-year-old Sheatun Davis died from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

