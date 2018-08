LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A victim has been identified in a weekend shooting near the University of Louisville.

Thirty-three-year-old Colbie Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Metro Police found Davis’ body in an alley near the 400 block of M Street just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Police have no suspects or other information surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information in this homicide, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

