LOUISVILLE, Ky (WHAS11) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been identified following a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West Saturday morning.

The coroner says 35-year-old LaDavid Delorch died in that accident.

Metro Police responded to the scene at I-265W near Taylor Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.

According to preliminary investigation, police say a vehicle braked westbound and the driver behind him, Jacob Clayton, swerved to miss the vehicle. That’s when police say Clayton ran off the road into the right shoulder striking the disabled car on the side of the road.

Delorch was a passenger in the front seat of the disabled vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clayton has been charged with murder, first-degree DUI and having no insurance.

