LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a woman's condo in St. Matthews and installed cameras in her bedroom.

According to a police report, William Wells admitted to installing the cameras on August 17 for the purpose of streaming the video and audio to an app on his phone.

The report says the content contained sexual conduct obtained without the victim's consent.



Wells is facing several charges including video voyeurism, burglary, and eavesdropping.

